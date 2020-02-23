Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $4.12 Million in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,446,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,210,960,000 after purchasing an additional 72,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total transaction of $62,905,272.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total value of $609,019.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,068 shares of company stock worth $71,674,801 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG traded down $7.45 on Friday, reaching $920.14. 302,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $878.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $826.57. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.38, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $594.15 and a 12 month high of $940.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks reissued an “average” rating and set a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $862.61.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

