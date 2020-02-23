Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $5.33 Million in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 205,236 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 729.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BEN stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,012,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,391,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $35.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,273.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BEN. Citigroup increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

