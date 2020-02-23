Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $6.61 Million in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,607,000. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for 0.7% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,080,231,000 after purchasing an additional 121,185 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,092,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,887,918,000 after buying an additional 443,415 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,500,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,908,000 after buying an additional 31,515 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,063,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $248,038,000 after buying an additional 79,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 887,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,078,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.50.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $2.66 on Friday, reaching $231.25. 844,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,341. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $165.69 and a 12 month high of $247.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.22. The company has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.60, for a total transaction of $5,246,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,066,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.50, for a total transaction of $782,737.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 120,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,558,402.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,091 shares of company stock valued at $29,145,777 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

