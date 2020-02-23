Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $9.33 Million in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,328,000. Boeing makes up 0.9% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 22,638 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,248 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,352 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.03.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $5.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $330.38. 3,706,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,068,275. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $302.72 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The company has a market capitalization of $189.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.99.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is presently -236.89%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

