Quantbot Technologies LP Lowers Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,117 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,197 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.7% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $301.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,987,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,883. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $292.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.14. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $306.71. The stock has a market cap of $286.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

