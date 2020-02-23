Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,613,000. Alphabet accounts for 0.8% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after buying an additional 72,165 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,722,000 after buying an additional 31,372 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,891,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,906,000 after buying an additional 61,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,323,000 after buying an additional 45,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price (up from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,521.84.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $33.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,483.46. 2,095,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,042.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,459.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,307.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

