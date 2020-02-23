Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,078,000. AutoZone accounts for approximately 0.7% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $14,030,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $6,845,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,313,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,169,000 after purchasing an additional 31,283 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $14.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,068.03. The company had a trading volume of 212,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,291. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $886.95 and a 1-year high of $1,274.41. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,109.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,130.53.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $13.47 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,415.00 target price (up previously from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research raised AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush cut AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,225.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,240.40.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.