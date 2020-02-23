Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 102,208 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,144,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 450.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,237,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,168 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $75,454,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth $50,268,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 791,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,840,000 after acquiring an additional 578,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $23,877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $45.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,058,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,816,603. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $54.27. The company has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.65.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Standpoint Research started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

