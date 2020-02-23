Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQH stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.70. 2,999,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,737. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.42. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average of $23.25.

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $48,966.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Axa sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $72,630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,162,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,174,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

