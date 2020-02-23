Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 95,726 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,732,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.09% of Foot Locker at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,454 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $13,313,000 after buying an additional 139,516 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 171.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,480 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 40,755 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 634.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 31,280 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 27,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Foot Locker by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,290 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $48,534,000 after buying an additional 543,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FL traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,312,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,442. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $68.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.54.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 32.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FL shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Foot Locker from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

