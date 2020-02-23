Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,233 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

In related news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,121,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,288,854.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $625,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,631 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,102.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,840,200. 8.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on LEN. ValuEngine raised shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

NYSE LEN traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,491,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,600. The company has a current ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $44.84 and a one year high of $71.38. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.04 and its 200-day moving average is $58.37.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.71%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.