Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,928 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,018,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,809,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,610,001,000 after buying an additional 698,506 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 262,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,478,000 after acquiring an additional 92,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 351,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,777,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 449,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,879,000 after acquiring an additional 12,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.73. 1,363,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,114. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.17 and its 200-day moving average is $93.30. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12-month low of $79.98 and a 12-month high of $101.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $925,571.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,275,417.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,991.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,688 shares of company stock worth $5,150,188. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

