Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 161,963 Shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 95.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,963 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Icahn Carl C lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 15.1% in the third quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 114,250,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,166,000 after buying an additional 15,000,000 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6,159.9% during the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 6,174,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075,800 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $9,427,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,732,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,161,000 after purchasing an additional 781,917 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 90.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,300,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,167,000 after purchasing an additional 618,533 shares during the period.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas M. Benninger sold 9,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $117,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 13,156,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,359,826. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.