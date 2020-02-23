Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 3,058 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 9,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKTX traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $340.09. The stock had a trading volume of 339,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,248. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.98 and a beta of 0.20. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.31 and a 1-year high of $421.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $406.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $343.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.67.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares in the company, valued at $27,014,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

