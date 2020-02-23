Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 44,499 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 391.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 44,499 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 617.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.89. 1,401,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,863. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $71.84 and a 12 month high of $96.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 2,142 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $192,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,131,005 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura raised their price target on Incyte from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Incyte from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.19.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

