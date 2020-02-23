Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 44,523 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 1,511.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 44,523 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.18. 1,966,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,634. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $71.03 and a 1 year high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John C. Skinner sold 8,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $859,096.59. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,717.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $817,902.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,048 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,829 shares of company stock worth $16,513,651 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

