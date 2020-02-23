Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 83,779 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 182.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,779 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.06% of Unum Group worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. DOWLING & PARTN reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:UNM traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,789. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average of $28.66. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $24.71 and a 12 month high of $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.58.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

