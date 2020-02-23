Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 219.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Msci were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 48,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Msci in the 3rd quarter valued at $779,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Msci by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI traded down $12.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $309.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,235. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.21. Msci Inc has a 1-year low of $174.23 and a 1-year high of $335.43.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 285.06% and a net margin of 36.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSCI. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Msci in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 target price (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Msci to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total transaction of $743,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,508,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

