Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Ball by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 303,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,532,000 after acquiring an additional 176,711 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 126,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLL. Vertical Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.01.

Shares of NYSE BLL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.28. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $53.72 and a 12 month high of $82.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.62.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $596,226.10. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,281,459.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 452,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,336,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,495 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,291. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

