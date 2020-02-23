Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,649.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,348 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $245.34. 3,878,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,328,590. The stock has a market cap of $269.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.30.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.