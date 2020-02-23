Quantbot Technologies LP Reduces Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,121,000 after buying an additional 127,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Hershey by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,729,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,052,000 after acquiring an additional 173,904 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Hershey by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,237,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,831,000 after acquiring an additional 152,380 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,284,000 after purchasing an additional 56,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 960,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.19.

In other news, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $3,784,090.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,018.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total transaction of $374,925.00. Insiders have sold a total of 53,499 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,648 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.32. 1,028,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,730. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.02. Hershey Co has a 12-month low of $108.90 and a 12-month high of $162.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

