Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 12,784 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,784 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,856,000 after buying an additional 113,887 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2,731.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,060,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,708,000 after buying an additional 2,952,681 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,026,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,809,000 after buying an additional 79,068 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,725,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,674,000 after buying an additional 113,029 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,567,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,645,000 after buying an additional 27,115 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Monster Beverage news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $1,982,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,017.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $615,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,456.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,580 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Shares of MNST traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.74. 2,972,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,773,337. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average of $60.77. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $70.52. The stock has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

