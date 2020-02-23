Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 1,348 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,177 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 55.9% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,948 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,424,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.4% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $321.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,184,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,478. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $143.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $214.25 and a twelve month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.83.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

