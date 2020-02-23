Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 18,055 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,055 shares during the quarter. Verisign comprises 0.6% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Verisign were worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSN. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Verisign by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,076,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $592,685,000 after purchasing an additional 467,743 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Verisign by 251.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 451,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,043,000 after purchasing an additional 323,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Verisign by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,860,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,062,398,000 after purchasing an additional 214,629 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in Verisign by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 415,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,143,000 after purchasing an additional 185,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Verisign by 695.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 211,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,974,000 after purchasing an additional 185,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.12. 622,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,996. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 0.98. Verisign, Inc. has a one year low of $173.84 and a one year high of $221.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.92.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

