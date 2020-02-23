Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 38,129 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 38,129 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III bought 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nomura cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.52.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.78. 1,338,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,356. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $88.02 and a one year high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

