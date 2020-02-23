Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 69,818 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,775 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 69,818 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 0.7% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 0.4% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,746,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,467,030. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.86. The company has a market capitalization of $103.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.56. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.03 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In related news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

