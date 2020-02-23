Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $3.43 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 56,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $6,313,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $59.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,490,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,515,302. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.72.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cfra lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.36.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.