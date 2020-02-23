Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $3.52 Million Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.43. 1,285,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,335. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.50. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $117.26 and a 12-month high of $161.87. The firm has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.54.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $1,284,350.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,719.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

