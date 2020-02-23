Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $3.87 Million Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 95,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,874,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,776,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,782,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 168.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,274,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,867,000 after buying an additional 799,494 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,723,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,873,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Sunday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 21,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $931,145.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,892,195.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 13,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $573,427.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,267,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,989 shares of company stock valued at $3,684,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.45. 12,196,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,706,760. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

