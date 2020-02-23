Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $4.18 Million Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 56,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,892,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,159,000 after buying an additional 2,915,287 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,756,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Realty Income by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,967,000 after buying an additional 732,888 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,085,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,537,000 after buying an additional 467,068 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Realty Income by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,120,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,069,000 after buying an additional 446,488 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,222,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,155. Realty Income Corp has a 1 year low of $66.21 and a 1 year high of $84.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.24 and its 200-day moving average is $76.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.07.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

