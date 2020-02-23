Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $5.91 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,912,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 760.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 77.4% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded down $9.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $557.00. 494,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,740. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $536.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $477.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $403.54 and a 1 year high of $576.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.53.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total transaction of $713,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $585.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.33.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

