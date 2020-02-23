Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $6.78 Million Position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 295,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,000. Vistra Energy comprises about 0.7% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.06% of Vistra Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 24.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 89,962 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 27.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 23,114 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 55,455.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 19,964 shares in the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 20,801,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $501,107,436.39. 14.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VST traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $23.43. 4,101,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,902,396. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.70. Vistra Energy Corp has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $27.96.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VST shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

