Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,526 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,601,000. Citrix Systems comprises about 0.7% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,356,603 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,016,398,000 after purchasing an additional 754,570 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,363 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,816 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,244 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Citrix Systems to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $107.00 price objective on Citrix Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Citrix Systems from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 15,355 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,898,952.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,214.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 214 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $25,881.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,018,352.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,781 shares of company stock valued at $6,256,886. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CTXS stock traded down $3.49 on Friday, reaching $116.08. 1,679,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,512. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.82.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.