Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HES. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Hess by 410.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Hess by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Hess by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

HES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hess to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Howard Weil initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.46.

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $292,437.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,174.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 39,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $2,303,277.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,369,423.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 342,404 shares of company stock worth $20,407,635. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HES traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.42. 1,937,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,848,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of -48.07 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.11. Hess Corp. has a 12-month low of $53.58 and a 12-month high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.