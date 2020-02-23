Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 61,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,931,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,823,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,985,000 after acquiring an additional 864,621 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 415,682.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 486,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,215,000 after acquiring an additional 486,348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 103.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 771,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,632,000 after acquiring an additional 392,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,763,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,197,000 after acquiring an additional 373,372 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $758,635.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,400.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $583,851.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,255 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $81.46. 2,730,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,828,150. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.08. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $67.94 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James lowered Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.36.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.