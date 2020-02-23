Quantbot Technologies LP Trims Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 0.7% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $485.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.00.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $391.50. The company had a trading volume of 641,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,902. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $349.71 and a fifty-two week high of $454.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.51. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total transaction of $1,991,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares in the company, valued at $277,846.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,050 shares of company stock worth $3,062,903 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

