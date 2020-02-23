Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, CoinExchange, Upbit and Liqui. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $7.79 million and $16,401.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00008964 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00025104 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011456 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.76 or 0.02730442 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002337 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000627 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00016937 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,447,712 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Tidex, Upbit, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

