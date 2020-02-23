QuarkChain Trading 12.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $13.77, $10.39 and $24.68. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a market cap of $10.16 million and $2.29 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00047653 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00492690 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $651.98 or 0.06601976 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00065728 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00027680 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004954 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001447 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QKC is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,726,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,398,849,926 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

