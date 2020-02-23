Quebecoin (QBC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.00

Quebecoin (CURRENCY:QBC) traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last week, Quebecoin has traded up 59.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Quebecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Quebecoin has a total market capitalization of $13,759.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Quebecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quebecoin Profile

Quebecoin (CRYPTO:QBC) is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2014. Quebecoin’s total supply is 8,803,138 coins and its circulating supply is 6,703,138 coins. Quebecoin’s official Twitter account is @quebecoin_qbc. Quebecoin’s official website is www.quebecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Quebecoin

Quebecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quebecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quebecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quebecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

