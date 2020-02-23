QuickX Protocol Price Hits $0.0101 on Top Exchanges (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $4.67 million and approximately $45,823.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00047852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00492713 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $647.21 or 0.06536981 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00065508 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027651 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004964 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001429 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Token Profile

QuickX Protocol is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,180,774 tokens. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog. QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io.

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

