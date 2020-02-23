QunQun (QUN) Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One QunQun coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $50.98, $33.94 and $13.77. QunQun has a market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $285,911.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QunQun has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00048084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00492640 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $654.55 or 0.06599198 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00066091 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027604 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004977 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010213 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,514,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 675,197,297 coins. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QunQun Coin Trading

QunQun can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $24.43, $20.33, $18.94, $33.94, $51.55, $50.98, $24.68, $13.77, $32.15, $7.50 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

