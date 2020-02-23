Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 587,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,562 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.14% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 150.9% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 323,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Qurate Retail Inc Series A news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $490,813.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QRTEA. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.09. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $22.24.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

