Radium (RADS) Price Down 2.6% This Week

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Radium has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $1,033.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radium coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00006198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Radium has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00025003 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Radium

Radium (RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,958,924 coins and its circulating supply is 3,945,571 coins. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org. Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org.

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

