Raise Trading 12.1% Lower This Week (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Raise token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges. Raise has a total market cap of $247,052.00 and $44,145.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Raise has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $292.68 or 0.02956295 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00230945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00042950 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00144165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Raise Token Profile

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,550,611 tokens. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken. Raise’s official website is herotoken.io.

Buying and Selling Raise

Raise can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

