Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.05.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RNGR shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ranger Energy Services has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $8.76. The company has a market cap of $110.27 million, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 3.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 250,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 295,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

