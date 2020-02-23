Rapids (RPD) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $280.00

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last week, Rapids has traded up 28.9% against the dollar. One Rapids token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Rapids has a total market capitalization of $960,620.00 and $280.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.51 or 0.02940431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00229944 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00042487 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00143521 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002760 BTC.

About Rapids

Rapids’ total supply is 22,333,116,573 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,034,354,354 tokens. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io.

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

