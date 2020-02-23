Rate3 Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last Week (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Rate3 token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Coinrail, DEx.top and Bibox. In the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $753,789.00 and approximately $105,388.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00047852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00492713 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $647.21 or 0.06536981 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00065508 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027651 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004964 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Rate3 Token Profile

RTE is a token. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3. Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bibox, Ethfinex, BitForex, Coinrail, Hotbit, FCoin, DDEX, DEx.top, IDEX and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.