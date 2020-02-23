Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 509.8% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider George Catanese sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $78,986.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,450.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 5,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $466,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,711.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,727 in the last 90 days. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RJF stock traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,301. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $72.94 and a 52 week high of $102.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.67.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RJF. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.86.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

