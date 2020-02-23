RChain Market Cap Tops $6.66 Million (RHOC)

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. RChain has a market capitalization of $6.66 million and $791.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, AirSwap, OOOBTC and BitMart. Over the last week, RChain has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RChain Token Profile

RChain launched on December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop.

RChain Token Trading

RChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, ChaoEX, Kucoin, BitMart, IDEX, Bilaxy, AirSwap and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

