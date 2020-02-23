RChain Price Hits $0.0174 on Top Exchanges (RHOC)

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, RChain has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One RChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Kucoin, IDEX and BitMart. RChain has a market cap of $6.50 million and approximately $176.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $288.65 or 0.02927317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010159 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00229504 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00043284 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00143739 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002790 BTC.

About RChain

RChain’s genesis date was December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop.

RChain Token Trading

RChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, IDEX, AirSwap, BitMart, Kucoin, OOOBTC, Bilaxy and Bitinka. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

